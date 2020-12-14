Nokia PureBook X14 Launched in India, Weighs 1.1KG and Powered by 10th Generation Intel i5, Price and Specifications

Flipkart has just announced the new Nokia PureBook X14 for the Indian market and it weighs only 1.1 Kg and comes with a 14-inch screen

By December 14th, 2020 AT 1:17 PM
    Flipkart has just announced the first laptop from Nokia, ‘PureBook X14’ for the Indian market. The laptop comes with specifications keeping in mind the needs for an average user. It is powered by the Intel i5 10th generation chipset. What’s really interesting about this laptop from Nokia is that it weights ultralight at 1.1 Kg and has a form factor of 16.8mm. It means that it is even lighter than the MacBook Air launched recently. To get to know the complete specifications and price of the Nokia PureBook X14, keep reading ahead.

    Nokia PureBook X14 Specifications

    The Nokia PureBook X14 comes with a 14-inch full HD screen with support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for headphones. As mentioned above, it is powered by the Intel i5 10th generation coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD drive. The laptop will come with Windows 10 Home Plus pre-installed.

    Other cool features of the laptop include a backlit keyboard, HD IR webcam with support for Windows Hello Face Unlock, and a touchpad with support for multiple gestures. Talking a little more about the display of the Nokia PureBook X14, the screen has 4.8mm bezels and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 86%.

    The laptop can run up to 8 hours and support 65W fast charging as well. There are three USB ports, including a USB Type-C port along with an HDMI, RJ45 port, Audio, and Mic port.

    Nokia PureBook X14 Price and Availability

    The Nokia PureBook X14 has launched for a price tag of Rs 59,990. It isn’t exactly very cheap, but it does compete other laptops in the same price range with 8GB RAM and other similar features. One of the distinguishing factors about this laptop from other laptops is that it weighs very light and still has multiple ports installed.

    The laptop has launched in a single Matte Black finish and will be available for pre-order from December 18, 2020, exclusively on Flipkart. It will be interesting to see the kind of response the Nokia PureBook X14 will get from the Indian market. The laptop does have compelling specifications for a suitable price.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

