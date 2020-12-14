Jio Download Speeds Hit 20 Mbps in November, Vodafone in Second with 9.8 Mbps Speed

    Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India delivered average download speeds of 20.8 Mbps in November, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal, Indian telecom operators largely delivered improved download speeds in November as compared to the previous month. The data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal on Thursday is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeed App designed to measure the “data speed experience.” The application also “captures and sends coverage, data speed and other network information along with device and location of the tests” to Trai.

    Indian Telecom Operators Register Download Speed Improvements

    In the previous month, the largest wireless operator in India registered 17.8 Mbps average download speed.

    According to the Trai data, Vodafone emerged second on the list with the operator registering 9.8 Mbps average download speed in November. The operator in the previous month registered 8.8 Mbps average download speed.

    With an average download speed of 8.8 Mbps in November, Idea was the third fastest operator in India. The operator in the previous months was listed as the second fastest operator in India with Idea in October registering an 9.1 Mbps average download speed. It also has to be noted that the Idea was the only operator in India to register a dip in 4G download speed in November.

    Further, Bharti Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India registered 8 Mbps average download speed in November. In the previous month, the operator registered 7.5 Mbps average download speed.

    Vodafone Continues to Deliver Higher Upload Speeds

    The Trai data also highlights that Jio and Airtel registered improvements in upload speeds in November while Vodafone maintained its upload speeds as in the previous month.

    Jio is said to have registered 3.7 Mbps average upload speed in November as compared to 3.5 Mbps in the previous month. It also has to be noted that the largest wireless operator in India continues to deliver lower upload speeds as compared to its rivals.

    Further, Airtel also registered an improvement in upload speed in November as compared to the previous month. The second largest wireless operator in India recorded an 4 Mbps average upload speed in November as compared to the 3.8 Mbps it registered in October.

    Similar to its download speeds, Idea also registered a marginal dip in its upload speed in November. The Trai data highlights that Idea registered an 5.8 Mbps average upload speed in November as compared to 5.9 Mbps it registered in the previous month.

    However, Vodafone continues to deliver higher upload speeds as compared to its rivals with Trai data highlighting that Vodafone maintained its 6.5 Mbps average upload speed in November. The operator since September has been maintaining an average upload speed of 6.5 Mbps.

