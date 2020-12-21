Tata Sky Classroom Service Can Now Be Availed for Free

The pandemic has disturbed the whole education system in India. As children continue to stay in their homes, multiple companies are trying hard to push the e-learning initiative. Direct-to-the-Home Television companies in India are also trying their best to provide virtual classroom or e-learning service to the users. Tata Sky, the country’s top DTH operator with over 30 million subscribers, today announced that its ‘Tata Sky Classroom‘ platform service would be available for free to the users going forward. With this move, Tata Sky is aiming to help children learn directly from their television screen itself. The Tata Sky Classroom is part of the operator’s Platform Services which we reported recently. Earlier, the Tata Sky Classroom service was available for Rs 3 per day.

Tata Sky Classroom Service: Everything You Need to Know

Powered by Tata ClassEdge, the Tata Sky Classroom service will be available in both Hindi and English languages. Since the operator made the service free, children will get unrestricted access to educational content right on their TVs. The Tata Sky Classroom offers curriculum-based learning in Maths and Science courses for students from class 5th to class 8th.

Besides the regular course-related classes, Tata Sky says the service will also offer curriculum-based games, sample papers and full-length practice tests to the students. This will help the students assess what they have learnt by watching the classroom lectures.

The Tata Sky Classroom service is already available on channel number 653. The main reason behind Tata Sky, making the Classroom service free is to allow the students in Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities learn without any hassle. As noted, the pandemic has brought a lot of challenges to the education section and the major one is student unable to get access to e-learning services. Some of the remote areas in India may not have proper internet service, so the Tata Sky Classroom service comes in handy for them, as students can learn from their TVs itself. At the moment, the Tata Sky Classroom service is offering classes only for Maths and Science courses.