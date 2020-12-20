Tata Sky Has 38 Platform Service Channels at a Starting Price of Rs 30 per Month

Leading DTH operator, Tata Sky, is known for its platform service offerings. Apart from the standard television channels from broadcasters, Tata Sky has its own platform service channels in various regional languages. As of this writing, Tata Sky is offering a total of 38 platform service channels which start at Rs 30 per month, and offers unique viewing experience to the customers. For example, Tata Sky has a ‘Cinema’ platform service channel in almost every regional language, which airs the popular movies in recent times. At the same time, there are some platform channels which are available for free of cost such as Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Darshan and so on. One of the popular Tata Sky platform service is ‘Tata Sky Fitness‘ which was available for free earlier this year as India entered into lockdown due to COVID-19. Read the below table to know more about Tata Sky Platform Service channels in detail.

Tata Sky Platform Service Channels Detailed With Price

Platform Service Price (per month) Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema Rs 45 ZEEPLEX Rs 299 Tata Sky Classic Cinema Rs 59 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Fun Learn Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Aradhana Rs 59 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Fitness Rs 59 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Comedy Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Hollywood Local Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan Rs 60 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Theatre Rs 75 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere Rs 75 Tata Sky Seniors Rs 60 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Ibaadat Rs 59 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Music Rs 59 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Music+ Rs 75 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Smart Games Rs 59 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Shorts TV Rs 75 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Beauty Rs 60 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Dance Studio Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky English Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Telugu Cinema Rs 45 Tata Sky Tamil Cinema Rs 45 Tata Sky Marathi Cinema Rs 45 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Kannada Cinema Rs 45 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Gujarati Cinema Rs 45 Tata Sky Punjab De Rang Rs 30 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Bangla Cinema Rs 45 Tata Sky Vedic Maths Rs 300 Tata Sky Smart Manager Rs 300 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Cooking Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Javed Akhtar Rs 60 (free for first 5 days) Tata Sky Acting Adda Rs 59 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Hits Rs 75 (free for first 10 days) Tata Sky Family Health Available for free Tata Sky Classroom Available for free Tata Sky Bhojpuri Sanima Available for free Tata Sky Zeetos – Tata Sky Darshan Available for free

As you can see, Tata Sky has a total of 38 platform services in which the recently launched ZEEPLEX is also included. ZEEPLEX is a pay-per-view platform service launched by ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and it costs Rs 300. There are some other useful channels as well. Lastly, some of the platform channels from Tata Sky are also available for free during the starting period.