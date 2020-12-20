Tata Sky Has 38 Platform Service Channels at a Starting Price of Rs 30 per Month

Tata Sky is offering a total of 38 platform service channels which start at Rs 30 per month and go up to Rs 300

By December 20th, 2020 AT 7:02 AM
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Leading DTH operator, Tata Sky, is known for its platform service offerings. Apart from the standard television channels from broadcasters, Tata Sky has its own platform service channels in various regional languages. As of this writing, Tata Sky is offering a total of 38 platform service channels which start at Rs 30 per month, and offers unique viewing experience to the customers. For example, Tata Sky has a ‘Cinema’ platform service channel in almost every regional language, which airs the popular movies in recent times. At the same time, there are some platform channels which are available for free of cost such as Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Darshan and so on. One of the popular Tata Sky platform service is ‘Tata Sky Fitness‘ which was available for free earlier this year as India entered into lockdown due to COVID-19. Read the below table to know more about Tata Sky Platform Service channels in detail.

    Tata Sky Platform Service Channels Detailed With Price

    Platform ServicePrice (per month)
    Tata Sky Malayalam CinemaRs 45
    ZEEPLEXRs 299
    Tata Sky Classic CinemaRs 59 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky Fun LearnRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky AradhanaRs 59 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky FitnessRs 59 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky ComedyRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Hollywood LocalRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Adbhut KahaniyanRs 60 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky TheatreRs 75 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky Bollywood PremiereRs 75
    Tata Sky SeniorsRs 60 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky IbaadatRs 59 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky MusicRs 59 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Music+Rs 75 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Smart GamesRs 59 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Shorts TVRs 75 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky BeautyRs 60 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky Dance StudioRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky EnglishRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Telugu CinemaRs 45
    Tata Sky Tamil CinemaRs 45
    Tata Sky Marathi CinemaRs 45 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Kannada CinemaRs 45 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Gujarati CinemaRs 45
    Tata Sky Punjab De RangRs 30 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky Bangla CinemaRs 45
    Tata Sky Vedic MathsRs 300
    Tata Sky Smart ManagerRs 300 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky CookingRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Javed AkhtarRs 60 (free for first 5 days)
    Tata Sky Acting AddaRs 59 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky HitsRs 75 (free for first 10 days)
    Tata Sky Family HealthAvailable for free
    Tata Sky ClassroomAvailable for free
    Tata Sky Bhojpuri SanimaAvailable for free
    Tata Sky Zeetos
    Tata Sky DarshanAvailable for free

    As you can see, Tata Sky has a total of 38 platform services in which the recently launched ZEEPLEX is also included. ZEEPLEX is a pay-per-view platform service launched by ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and it costs Rs 300. There are some other useful channels as well. Lastly, some of the platform channels from Tata Sky are also available for free during the starting period.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

