Tata Sky Has 38 Platform Service Channels at a Starting Price of Rs 30 per Month

Leading DTH operator, Tata Sky, is known for its platform service offerings. Apart from the standard television channels from broadcasters, Tata Sky has its own platform service channels in various regional languages. As of this writing, Tata Sky is offering a total of 38 platform service channels which start at Rs 30 per month, and offers unique viewing experience to the customers. For example, Tata Sky has a ‘Cinema’ platform service channel in almost every regional language, which airs the popular movies in recent times. At the same time, there are some platform channels which are available for free of cost such as Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Darshan and so on. One of the popular Tata Sky platform service is ‘Tata Sky Fitness‘ which was available for free earlier this year as India entered into lockdown due to COVID-19. Read the below table to know more about Tata Sky Platform Service channels in detail.
Tata Sky Platform Service Channels Detailed With Price
|Platform Service
|Price (per month)
|Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema
|Rs 45
|ZEEPLEX
|Rs 299
|Tata Sky Classic Cinema
|Rs 59 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Fun Learn
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Aradhana
|Rs 59 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Fitness
|Rs 59 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Comedy
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Hollywood Local
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan
|Rs 60 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Theatre
|Rs 75 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere
|Rs 75
|Tata Sky Seniors
|Rs 60 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Ibaadat
|Rs 59 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Music
|Rs 59 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Music+
|Rs 75 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Smart Games
|Rs 59 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Shorts TV
|Rs 75 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Beauty
|Rs 60 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Dance Studio
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky English
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Telugu Cinema
|Rs 45
|Tata Sky Tamil Cinema
|Rs 45
|Tata Sky Marathi Cinema
|Rs 45 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Kannada Cinema
|Rs 45 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Gujarati Cinema
|Rs 45
|Tata Sky Punjab De Rang
|Rs 30 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Bangla Cinema
|Rs 45
|Tata Sky Vedic Maths
|Rs 300
|Tata Sky Smart Manager
|Rs 300 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Cooking
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Javed Akhtar
|Rs 60 (free for first 5 days)
|Tata Sky Acting Adda
|Rs 59 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Hits
|Rs 75 (free for first 10 days)
|Tata Sky Family Health
|Available for free
|Tata Sky Classroom
|Available for free
|Tata Sky Bhojpuri Sanima
|Available for free
|Tata Sky Zeetos
|–
|Tata Sky Darshan
|Available for free
As you can see, Tata Sky has a total of 38 platform services in which the recently launched ZEEPLEX is also included. ZEEPLEX is a pay-per-view platform service launched by ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and it costs Rs 300. There are some other useful channels as well. Lastly, some of the platform channels from Tata Sky are also available for free during the starting period.
