Airtel, Jio and Vi 3GB Daily Data Mobile Phone Prepaid Plans Detailed

Daily data prepaid plans have taken the Indian telecom industry by storm ever since Reliance Jio introduced them in 2017. In the past, we have seen telcos like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea offering up to 5GB of data per day with their prepaid plans. As the going got tough in the industry, telcos started to reduce the data benefit. After the last tariff hike that happened in December 2019, telcos are offering a maximum of 3GB data per day with their prepaid plans. The top three telecom operators in India right now have a couple of 3GB data per day prepaid plans on offer priced over Rs 300. Jio currently has the cheapest 3GB daily data plan priced at Rs 349, whereas Airtel and Vi are offering them at a starting price of Rs 398 with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Starting with Reliance Jio, it has a total of three 3GB data per day plans. The first plan costs Rs 349, and it offers a total of 84GB data spread across 3GB per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 1,000 non-Jio minutes and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

The second plan on the list is priced at Rs 401. It was introduced a couple of months ago on the occasion of IPL 2020. The Rs 401 prepaid recharge comes with 3GB data per day plus 6GB of additional data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio FUP minutes of 1,000 and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Additionally, it also comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399.

Jio also has a premium 3GB daily data plan priced at Rs 999. It comes with 84 days validity, 252GB of 4G data after which the speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 3,000 non-Jio minutes and 100 SMSes per day.

Bharti Airtel 3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Airtel’s 3GB daily data prepaid plan is priced at Rs 398. It comes with 28 days of validity, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. The telco is adding other benefits like Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free Wynk Music subscription with unlimited downloads, free Hellotunes, free Shaw Academy courses and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Another plan of Rs 558 from Airtel also offers 3GB data per day but for 56 days which takes the overall data benefit to 168GB. The recharge also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day alongside the additional benefits as mentioned with the Rs 349 recharge.

Vodafone Idea 3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Similar to Bharti Airtel, Vi is also offering the same prepaid plans of Rs 398 and Rs 558 with 3GB data per day for 28 days and 56 days respectively. The voice calling and SMS benefits also remain the same between the two operators.