Best 3GB Daily Data Plans from Jio, BSNL and Airtel

Data consumption rate has grown rapidly in India since the time Reliance Jio came to the market. Other telecom operators also changed their pricing model looking after Jio which resulted in India reaching the first position in regards to most data consumed per smartphone in the world. Users today get a variety of prepaid plans from their telecom operators with unique benefits. Some users like to go for plans which come with 3GB daily data. Thus, today we are going to be listing the best-prepaid plans from Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Airtel which provide users with 3GB daily data. Read ahead to find out more.

Reliance Jio 401 Prepaid Plan

This plan comes with a validity of 28 days only and the benefits of the Rs 349 prepaid plan from Jio and this one are largely the same. Except, this plan comes with the added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year and also provides the user with 6GB bonus data. Of course, the user gets 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling, 1,000 fair usage policy (FUP) minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS/day. The users also get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Plan

This is the best 3GB daily data plan from Airtel that you can get today. It ships with a validity of 56 days and offers users 3GB daily data in addition to unlimited voice calling to any network within India, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription of Airtel Thanks Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, 1-year free online course of Shaw Academy, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 247 prepaid plan ships with a validity of 30 days and offers users 3GB daily data in addition to unlimited calling (250 FUP minutes daily). Users also get 100 SMS/day with this plan. However, there are no other benefits included with the STV_247 of BSNL. But when compared, even though there are no additional benefits, it is quite cheap from what you get with other telcos for the same validity of 3GB daily data plans.