wynk-music-announces-navratri-nights-online-concerts

Wynk Music, the music streaming app from Bharti Airtel on Friday announced Navratri Nights, a “first-of-its kind” online concert. The company in a release said that the online concert will feature performances from artists such as Mika, Kinjal Dave and Sachin-Jigar. The online concert will be streamed live from October 17, 2020 to October 25, 2020, between 7 pm to 8 pm on Wynk Music. The company highlighted that the Navratri Nights has been produced on Wynk Stage that uses “advanced digital technologies” to offer “seamless Live” online events designed to handle “millions of users at the same time.”

Wynk Music to Live Stream Navratri Nights from October 17

It was highlighted that the users attending the online concert can post messages, request songs and “interact with artists in real time.”

“This is another innovation from Wynk Music to ensure that our users don’t miss out on the festive spirit and enjoy concerts in a contactless format from the safety of their homes,” Adarsh Nair, chief product officer of Bharti Airtel and Wynk CEO, said in the release.

The company said that the Wynk Stage is a “boon for artists” as the platform enables them to reach out to a “much larger fan base.”

“Customers no longer have to worry about missing out on this year’s Navratri celebrations as India practices social distancing norms as part of its battle against COVID-19,” the company said in a release.

Wynk Music Available to Non Airtel Users for Rs 29 Per Month

The company highlighted that the Airtel Thanks and Wynk Music Premium users will receive access to Navratri Nights for no additional cost. The Navratri Nights featuring nine online concerts can also be accessed by Non-Airtel users for a monthly charge of Rs 29.

“We have made Navratri Nights accessible to all users, including non-Airtel customers, and invite the whole of India to join us in celebrating the festival,” Nair said in the release.