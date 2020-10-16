Wynk Music Announces Navratri Nights Online Concerts

The online concert will be streamed live from October 17 to October 25 on Wynk Music

By October 16th, 2020 AT 4:34 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    wynk-music-announces-navratri-nights-online-concerts

    Wynk Music, the music streaming app from Bharti Airtel on Friday announced Navratri Nights, a “first-of-its kind” online concert. The company in a release said that the online concert will feature performances from artists such as Mika, Kinjal Dave and Sachin-Jigar. The online concert will be streamed live from October 17, 2020 to October 25, 2020, between 7 pm to 8 pm on Wynk Music. The company highlighted that the Navratri Nights has been produced on Wynk Stage that uses “advanced digital technologies” to offer “seamless Live” online events designed to handle “millions of users at the same time.”

    Wynk Music to Live Stream Navratri Nights from October 17

    It was highlighted that the users attending the online concert can post messages, request songs and “interact with artists in real time.”

    “This is another innovation from Wynk Music to ensure that our users don’t miss out on the festive spirit and enjoy concerts in a contactless format from the safety of their homes,” Adarsh Nair, chief product officer of Bharti Airtel and Wynk CEO, said in the release.

    The company said that the Wynk Stage is a “boon for artists” as the platform enables them to reach out to a “much larger fan base.”

    “Customers no longer have to worry about missing out on this year’s Navratri celebrations as India practices social distancing norms as part of its battle against COVID-19,” the company said in a release.

    Navratri Nights concert schedule

    Wynk Music Available to Non Airtel Users for Rs 29 Per Month

    The company highlighted that the Airtel Thanks and Wynk Music Premium users will receive access to Navratri Nights for no additional cost. The Navratri Nights featuring nine online concerts can also be accessed by Non-Airtel users for a monthly charge of Rs 29.

    “We have made Navratri Nights accessible to all users, including non-Airtel customers, and invite the whole of India to join us in celebrating the festival,” Nair said in the release.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Government Considering All Options on Vodafone Arbitration Appeal

    The government of India on Thursday said that “all options” on the Vodafone arbitration case are currently “under examination” and...

    module-4-img

    Wynk Music Announces Navratri Nights Online Concerts

    Wynk Music, the music streaming app from Bharti Airtel on Friday announced Navratri Nights, a “first-of-its kind” online concert. The...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Installs BTS Site at Highest Altitude Post, Announces Extra Validity on Select Vouchers

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said that it has commissioned a new base transceiver station (BTS) at Bankar,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Users Can Get Galaxy S20+ for Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, More Details

    module-4-img

    Vi (Vodafone Idea) Eager to Embrace 5G, Says ‘Keenly Interested’ in Trials

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10T And Mi 10T Pro Launched in India, Price Starts From Rs 39,999

    module-4-img

    BSNL and MTNL Services Made Mandatory for Public Departments of India