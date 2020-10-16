BSNL Installs BTS Site at Highest Altitude Post, Announces Extra Validity on Select Vouchers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday said that it has commissioned a new base transceiver station (BTS) at Bankar, Sikkim. The development was shared by the operator on Twitter with BSNL highlighting that the new BTS site is located on the “highest altitude post of the Indian Army.” The battalion camp of the Indian army is said to be situated at a height of 16,400 feet and is said to be the “world’s highest.” The state-run operator has received a much needed focus from the Indian government in the recent weeks. The Indian government earlier in the week issued a mandate to the state-run firms along with the central and state departments to use BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) broadband and landline connections.

Highest Altitude Post of Indian Army Receives BSNL BTS Site

BSNL on Twitter said that it is “proud of commissioning” the new BTS site at the “world’s highest” battalion camp in Sikkim.

“BSNL is proud of commissioning the BTS site at Bankar, Sikkim, the highest altitude post of the Indian Army. We are committed towards the nation & it’s people [sic],” BSNL said on Twitter.

It has to be noted that the BSNL has a telephone exchange in Gnathang Village in Sikkim. The telephone exchange in Gnathang village is said to be the highest altitude telephone exchange of India located at 14,000 feet.

BSNL Announces Extra Validity on Select Vouchers

Meanwhile, BSNL on Thursday announced extra validity on select vouchers including Rs 1999 and Rs 699 on the occasion of Navratri, Dusshera, and Milad-un-Nabi.

According to an internal release, BSNL said that the Rs 1999 voucher that currently offers 365 days validity will now receive 425 days validity under the “promotional festive offer.” Similarly, BSNL said that the Rs 699 voucher will now have a validity of 180 days as compared to its existing validity of 160 days.

The BSNL Rs 247 voucher has been revised from its existing 30 days validity to 40 days under the “promotional offer.” Further, the BSNL Rs 147 voucher will have an 35 day validity, up from its existing 30 day validity. The “promotional festive offer.” will be live from October 17, 2020 to November 30, 2020.