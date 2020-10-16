Tata Sky Moves 13 Regional Channels to New EPG Slots

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India on Thursday revised the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of 13 regional channels. The development is on the heels of the operator revising the EPG numbers of various channels on its platform since early September. Tata Sky has moved channels in the English entertainment genre along with Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Marathi regional channels to new EPG slots as part of its platform updates. The operator on Thursday revised multiple Gujarati regional channels and one Tamil regional channel to new EPG slots on its platform.

Tata Sky Revises EPG Numbers of 13 Regional Channels

Tata Sky on Thursday revised Tamil regional channel Kalaignar TV from its old EPG number of 1529 to its new EPG slot of 1518. Further, the operator revised various Gujarati regional channels such as Colors Gujarati, Colors Gujarati Cinema and TV9 Gujarati to new EPG slots.

Tata Sky revised Colors Gujarati from its old EPG number of 1704 to its new EPG number of 1702 on Thursday. Colors Gujarati Cinema has been moved to 1711 from its old EPG slot of 1706 while TV9 Gujarati has been revised from its old EPG slot of 1708 to new EPG number of 1720.

The operator highlighted that Gujarat Samachar TV, Sandesh News, CNBC Bajaar, News18 Gujarati, ABP Asmita and VTV Gujarati have also been moved to new EPG numbers on Thursday. Further, Zee 24 Kalaak, India News Gujarat and DD Girnar are the other channels said to have been moved to new EPG slots on Thursday.

Tata Sky Revised EPG Numbers of Over 100 Channels Since September

The operator earlier in the week had revised the EPG numbers of over 20 Punjabi channels including MH One, PTC News and PTC Punjabi. In early September, Tata Sky had revised EPG numbers of various English entertainment channels such as Star World, Zee Cafe and Colors Infinity. Further, Gemini Movies, Zee Telugu, Colors Bangla, KTV and Zee Marathi have also had its EPG number revisions on the Tata Sky platform.