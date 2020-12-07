Vivo Y51 (2020) Launched in India With Snapdragon 665 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery and More

Vivo Y51 (2020) has launched officially for the Indian market. It is worth noting that the smartphone has already launched in the markets of Pakistan and Indonesia. The model of the device which has come to India is the Indonesian one; the Pakistani model is slightly different. The Vivo Y51 (2020) launched for India runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and has a massive 5,000mAh battery inside it. One of the highlights of the device is that its internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB or 1,000GB with the help of an external microSD card. Read ahead to find out about the specifications and the price of the device.

Vivo Y51 (2020) Specifications

The Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with a 6.58 full-HD+ LCD screen and runs on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. As mentioned above, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 SoC. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and comes with 128GB internal storage as well. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is equipped with a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP additional lens. On the front, for clicking selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP sensor.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast-charging. In the connectivity department, the Vivo Y51 (2020) supports dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, and more. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side for additional security and faster unlocking of the device.

Vivo Y51 (2020) Price

The Vivo Y51 (2020) has launched in India for a price tag of Rs 17,990. The device is available in a single RAM and internal storage variant only (8GB+128GB). It will be available for the customers in two different colour options, namely ‘Titanium Sapphire’ and ‘Crystal Symphony’. The Vivo Y51 (2020) is now selling through e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.