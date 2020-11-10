Linksys E5600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Linksys, an American company selling data networking hardware in the country has just launched its latest Wi-Fi router for the Indian market. The new router from the company is, ‘Linksys E5600’. It is a dual-band router with support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz connectivity. One of the key features of this router is that it can support up to 1.2 Gbps data speed. Thus it is a good option for anyone purchasing a 1 Gbps broadband plan. Let’s take a detailed look at the specifications and price of the Linksys E5600.

Linksys EF600 Specifications

Linksys EF600 is an AC1200 router which means that the router is capable of delivering 866 Mbps speed on the 5 GHz network and 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz connection. It can provide network coverage for up to 1,000 square-feet area. Adding to this, the Linksys EF600 can handle being connected to more than 10 devices at a time.

There are additional features on this router such as parental controls and separate guest access. Users also get a dedicated Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) button on the router for connecting devices directly to the network.

Since it is a router with Wi-Fi 5 technology, it supports 802.11ac and also 802.11a/b/g (Wi-Fi 4) technology. There are four LAN ports for connectivity in addition to one WAN port available. All the ports are placed in a vertical orientation for the convenience of the user. The Linksys EF600 comes with four antennas placed inside the router box and it is powered by dual-core processors.

There is an SPI Firewall, connection indicator LED, WPA2 personal encryption, and Ethernet port LEDs. The user can choose any smartphone, web browser, tablet or a computer to set up the router. The Linksys EF600 measures 220×235.7×91.1mm.

Linksys EF600 Price

Linksys EF600 is a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 dual-band router. It has been launched for a suggested retail price of Rs 3,499 whereas the maximum retail price stands at Rs 4,999. The product is already listed on the website of Linksys and people can order it from Amazon and other online e-commerce platforms.