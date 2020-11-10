Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rumoured to Support 120Hz Refresh Rate on 2K Display and More

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to launch on January 14, 2021 along with Snapdragon 875 for markets outside India

By November 10th, 2020 AT 5:01 PM
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most premium model in the next generation Galaxy ’S’ series is rumoured to come with a 120Hz refresh rate support on 2K (2,048×1,080 pixels) display. A thing to note here would be that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series devices also got 120Hz refresh rate support with their display, but there was no 2K screen on the devices. So getting a 2K resolution display would be a first for a flagship device from Samsung. Furthermore, camera specifications and some other features of the device have also leaked online—more details on the story ahead.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rumoured Specifications

    As per a leak from the tipster, Ice Universe, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display but with a 2K resolution support. If the leak is true, then the Galaxy S21 Ultra will become the first-ever smartphone from Samsung which can support 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

    Adding to this, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 primary sensor. Mobile 91 has also spotted the device in the NFC certification site, and it is being said that the device is registered under the model number SM-G998U.

    Previous leaks from other sources suggest that the device will be launched on January 14, 2021. Along with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ are rumoured to launch on the same date.

    The Galaxy S21 series is expected to come powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC for the Indian market which is assumed to be more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. However, for the markets such as the United States and China, the Korean tech giant will ship the device with Snapdragon 875 SoC.

    The devices are said to launch in several colour options, including White, Black, Silver, Pink, Grey, and Violet. Leaks online suggest that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be around $1,300, which is approximately Rs 96,000.

    Also, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to be the first device which can support S Pen inputs. It would make it the first device in the ’S’ series to support the feature.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rumoured to Support 120Hz Refresh Rate on 2K Display and More

