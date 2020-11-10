Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV and Built-In Chromecast Launched

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is the latest Android TV box launched in the European market. Similar to its deal with Flipkart in India, Nokia tied up with StreamView in Europe to launch Smart TVs and Android TV-based devices in the country. Last month, we saw the Nokia Media Streamer launching in India at Rs 3,499 and taking on the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K. And now, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 has made its debut in a different country. There are very slim chances of the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 launching in India. It runs on Android TV and has 4K support as well which the Nokia Media Streamer is missing in India. It also comes with a big remote with a number pad as well. Continue reading to know more about the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 in detail.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000: Features Detailed

The latest streaming box from Nokia runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie out of the box, but it will receive Android TV 10 update in the coming weeks. There’s support for Chromecast as well. The box itself looks very compact and there’s a separate remote control. Since the box runs on Android TV platform, users will be able to download popular apps & games from the Google Play Store. As noted, the streaming device from Nokia has 4K support as well.

Connectivity options on the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI port, Ethernet port, USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port and AV-out port.

As for the remote control, it is a Bluetooth-based one and features Google Assistant voice control support too. The best thing about the remote is the number pad which is missing on a lot of TV remotes launching these days. The remote also has shortcut keys for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies. Nokia also says the remote is backlit, similar to some of the remotes we get from high-end TVs.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000: Pricing

Nokia has launched the Streaming Box 8000 at 99 EURO (approx. Rs 8,750). As noted, Flipkart may not launch this device in India considering it recently unveiled the Nokia Media Streamer device.