Honor 10X Lite Goes Official: Packs Kirin 710A SoC and 5000mAh Battery

Huawei’ sub-brand Honor just launched the Honor 10X Lite globally. Coming as a successor to the Honor 9X Lite, the 10X Lite is an upgrade in almost every aspect. Similar to other Honor devices launched in recent times, the Honor 10X Lite also lacks Google Mobile Services (GMS); Instead, it ships with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which according to the company is an equivalent to GMS. Key features of the Honor 10X Lite include HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset, 4GB of RAM, 48MP primary camera on the back and 5000mAh battery. The Honor 10X Lite might be launched in India as well very soon since the company is touting today’s launch as a global one.

Honor 10X Lite: Specifications and Features

The Honor 9X Lite was a mid-range smartphone and the Honor 10X Lite continues the same tradition. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole on top. Underneath, it has the HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Honor is launching only one variant of the smartphone. Users can also expand the storage with a microSD card.

As for the cameras, we are looking at a quad-camera system on the back with a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. To the front, we get an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS.

The Honor 10X Lite runs Android 10-baed MagicUI 3.1 out of the box. However, it does not offer Google services, so there’s no Google Play Store or any other apps from the search giant. The phone runs on HMS 4.1 with Huawei’s AppGallery which lets the user download apps and games. Lastly, there’s a 5000mAh battery backing the device with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor 10X Lite: Pricing and Availability

Honor has launched the 10X Lite in three colour options- Emerald Green, Icelandic Frost, and Midnight Black. The phone will retail for 229 EURO (approx. Rs 20,300). There are no details regarding the launch of Honor 10X Lite in India, but it could happen very soon considering the company is marketing the phone as a global one.