Realme X2 Pro vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Price, Cameras and Specifications Compared

Highlights Realme’s X50 Pro flagship highlights include high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Realme X2 Pro matches the X50 in terms of 90Hz Full HD+ display, premium design but a more reasonable price

The Realme X2 Pro is currently available at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Realme’s first 5G smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro was released in India earlier this week, making it the highest-priced phone from the company. The flagship device packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, top of the line hardware and is a successor to last year’s Realme X2 Pro. The Realme X50 Pro is, however, priced Rs 12,000 higher than last year’s flagship, with price starting at Rs 37,999 in comparison to the Rs 27,999 for X2 Pro. In this comparison, we see what customers get for Rs 10k more, keeping the 5G factor aside.

Realme X50 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro: Price

The Realme X50 Pro price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The price goes up to Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for 6GB+64GB model, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant.

Realme X50 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro: Design & Display

The Realme X50 Pro features an aluminium-glass sandwich design with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. The front features a dual punch-hole cutout design while the rear panel of the smartphone has soft to touch matte finish. The Realme X2 Pro has a similar design with a glass back protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 and matte finish on the rear. The display features a tiny teardrop cutout to house the front camera.

The Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ (1080×2400) screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The X2 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme X50 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro: Camera

The Realme X50 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor joined by 12MP telephoto shooter with 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP monochrome lens. The Realme X2 Pro too has four cameras on the back with a primary 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, 13MP zoom lens, 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the X50 Pro comes packing dual selfie camera with a 32MP Sony IMX616 primary sensor paired with 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Realme X2 Pro instead packs a single 16MP Sony IMX471 camera sensor. Both the displays have HDR10 support too.

Realme X50 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro: Other Specs

The Realme X50 Pro ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC while the Realme X2 Pro packs last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Qualcomm’s flagship processor is 25% faster and more efficient than the previous generation chipsets, and also brings 5G network support. Both devices are offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of battery, the Realme X50 Pro 5G packs a 4200mAh unit along with 65W SuperDart charging. The Realme X2 Pro, in contrast, has a 4000mAh battery and supports 50W SuperVOOC FlashCharge. The X50 Pro also runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 OS while the older X2 Pro runs Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie, but it is expected to receive Realme UI update very soon.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with connectivity options of 5G (NSA/ SA and mainstream bands), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. In comparison, the Realme X2 Pro supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Biometric authentication on both devices is supported by in-display fingerprint scanners.

Realme X50 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro: Verdict

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is a great smartphone packing top range Qualcomm processor and really good cameras. In comparison, the Realme X2 Pro gets you almost the same features barring newer processors and 5G connectivity. The X50 Pro is a good choice for gaming geeks while the X2 Pro makes a much more affordable choice for someone looking for a flagship device at a reasonable price.