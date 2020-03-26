Tata Sky Fitness Value Added Service Will Be Available for Free During India Lockdown

    As more and more Television subscribers renew their subscriptions, operators are coming up with new offers to lure them and to keep them stay healthy. After D2h announcing the removal of one-day charges for Janta Curfew, Tata Sky now stated it would be offering the popular ‘Tata Sky Fitness‘ value-added service (VAS) at no extra cost to the subscribers during the 21-day lockdown period. Narendra Modi-led government announced country-wide lockdown recently alongside urging citizens to stay in their homes to fight the Coronavirus. This move from Tata Sky will come in really handy to the subscribers who are looking to keep themselves fit. Tata Sky Fitness is available on channel number 110. Additionally, it is also available on Live TV and VOD on the Tata Sky Mobile App.

    Tata Sky Fitness Service: What Exactly Is It?

    According to Tata Sky, Fitness VAS is one of the most popular and longest-running services on the platform. This initiative will benefit Tata Sky’s entire subscriber base, reaching more than 50 million people, allowing them to keep up their fitness regimen from the safety and comfort of their own homes, said Tata Sky in a media release.

    For the unaware, Tata Sky Fitness will be available in English, Hindi & Telugu languages. It allows subscribers to get fit alongside various experts available on the platform. The service offers a daily slot dedicated to women’s fitness, fitness for senior citizens, nutrition advice and celeb fitness secrets along with interactive sessions.

    As for Tata Sky Fitness schedule, Yoga & Workout will be carried out during 6 AM to 12 PM & 4 PM to 11 PM. Women’s Special will be aired between 12 PM to 4 PM and Meditation Music will take place between 11 PM to 5 AM. On Sundays, there will be a Celebrity Special programme and the timings will be completely different for the workouts mentioned above. Lastly, Tata Sky Fitness also has a dedicated Senior Citizen’s Special programme between 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM and 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

    Tata Sky Fitness can be availed by subscribers at Rs 2 per day, however, as part of India lockdown, the service is being offered at free of cost for the next month.

    Other Tata Sky Value Added Services Listed

    While Tata Sky decided to provide the Fitness VAS for free, other services on the platform are still chargeable. Tata Sky has various other Value Added Services like Tata Sky Seniors, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Darshan, Tata Sky English, Tata Sky Fun Learn, Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Smart Games, Tata Sky Vedic Maths, Tata Sky Zeetos, Tata Sky Javed Akhtar, Tata Sky Smart Manager, Tata Sky Comedy, Tata Sky Classroom, Tata Sky Music+, Tata Sky Dance Studio, Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere, Tata Sky Bangla Cinema, Tata Sky Punjab De Rang, Tata Sky Acting Adda, Tata Sky Classic Cinema, Tata Sky Beauty, Tata Sky Marathi Cinema, Tata Sky World Screen HD, Tata Sky Theatre, Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Cinema, Tata Sky Aradhana and Tata Sky Ibadaat.

