OnePlus 8 Pro Full Spec-Sheet Leaked: 30W Wireless Charging, IP68 Rating and Dual 48MP Rear Cameras

As we are inching closer towards the launch of OnePlus 8 series, more details regarding the smartphones are coming out. A fresh leak now reveals the complete specifications of both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro seems to be beast of a smartphone, at least going by the leaked specs. Also, the OnePlus 8 Pro could be a rebranded version of Oppo Find X2 Pro, again the leaked spec-sheet suggest the same. Key specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro include 30W wireless charging, 120Hz Quad HD+ display, IP68 rating and a bigger 4510mAh battery. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 will have a Full HD+ 90Hz screen, 4300mAh battery, 48MP triple camera setup and Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs Leaked: A Beast of a Smartphone Incoming

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has managed to leak the complete spec-sheet of the OnePlus 8 Pro. It seems like the OnePlus 8 Pro is borrowing a lot of features from the Oppo Find X2 Pro that was launched very recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support.

The tipster says the OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in three colour options- Blue, Black and Green, however, these are the not the final names of the colour variants. It will have 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 storage coupled with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro will be- 48MP primary shooter, 48MP secondary shooter and 8MP & 5MP shooters complete the quad-camera setup. On the front, it will have a 16MP shooter. And yes, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a punch-hole display.

Moving onto the battery section, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4510mAh unit along with Warp Charge 30T (30W fast charging) and 30W wireless charging similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10. The phone will also offer 3W reverse wireless charging. Lastly, OnePlus 8 Pro will finally have IP68 water and dust resistant properties. These on-paper specs mean the OnePlus 8 Pro could cross the Rs 60,000 mark in the Indian market.

OnePlus 8 to Have 90Hz Screen and 43000mAh Battery

While the OnePlus 8 Pro will steal the show without any doubt, the OnePlus 8 will be made for the masses. The vanilla OnePlus 8 is said to sport a smaller 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate like its predecessor. It will be available in three colour options- Glow, Black and Green. Under the hood, we will see the OnePlus 8 also offering Snapdragon 865 chipset, clubbed with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage with no expandable card support.

Cameras on the smartphone will include 48MP primary shooter on the back, paired with a 16MP shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will rock the same 16MP selfie camera from the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 will be backed by a 4300mAh battery and it will have 30W fast charging support. However, it will not feature wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and IP68 rating like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 could be priced on the lower side below Rs 40,000 taking on the likes of Realme X50 Pro, iQOO3 and the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10.