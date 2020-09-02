Zee Plex Pay-Per-View Movie Service Launched, Available on Several DTH Platforms

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced a new pay-per-view movie service called ‘Zee Plex.’ According to the company, the Zee Plex is India’s 1st ‘Cinema2Home’ (C2H) service on television and digital platforms. The core idea of this offering is to allow consumers to watch their favourite movies in the comfort of their homes at an attractive per film price point. Zee Plex will be available in India from October 2 as a Pay Per View service to the subscribers of leading distribution platforms like Dish TV, D2h, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Key Highlights of Zee Plex

As noted, Zee Plex is a C2H service which will allow customers of leading DTH platforms to watch blockbuster movies right in their homes. The service will also be available across established content distribution networks across the globe. The company confirmed the service would be available 24×7 and feature shows at various intervals through the day, giving consumers the required flexibility.

Consumers will also be able to book their movie shows well in advance before the release date. As for the availability of Zee Plex on digital platforms, users can avail it on ZEE5 in India and overseas markets as well.

The pricing details of the service are yet to be revealed, but ZEEL says it will be offered at an ‘attractive price point.’ Lastly, users will have multiple payment options to purchase movies.

Zee Plex is scheduled for launch on the Foundation Day of the company – i.e. October 2, 2020. Along with convenience for consumers, ZEE says the new movie distribution model will enhance the overall commercial ecosystem for the film producers, enabling them to present their creative work, to a wider range of audiences on established entertainment platforms.

More details regarding Zee Plex are expected to be revealed as we inch towards the launch in October.