OnePlus Joins Hands with Epic Games to Introduce 90 FPS Fortnite Experience on OnePlus 8 Series

The 90 FPS is the highest frame rate available for Fortnite on Android

By May 27th, 2020 AT 6:33 PM
    fortnite-experience-oneplus8-series

    OnePlus on Tuesday said that the company has entered into a partnership with Epic Games to enable Fortnite to run at 90 FPS on the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. The company said that 90 FPS is the highest frame rate available for Fortnite with the OnePlus 8 series being the first line of smartphones to run the game at that level. According to the company, the OnePlus 8 series enables “smooth, high frame rate gameplay experience” which cannot be matched even by the current generation consoles.

    OnePlus Committed to Introduce Major Firsts to the Category

    OnePlus said that the efforts to introduce the 90 FPS Fortnite experience on OnePlus 8 series took months of development.

    “This partnership, rooted in technological innovation, was driven by both Epic Games and OnePlus’ desire to take Fortnite to a higher level on Android,” the company said in a forum post. “Together, we have created the best Fortnite experience ever on a smartphone.”

    The OnePlus 8 series is the latest flagship from the company that is powered by the Snapdragon 865 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. While the OnePlus 8 has an 90 Hz display, the OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with an 120 Hz display.

    “OnePlus is committed to bringing the best mobile gaming experiences to its users and is continuously taking steps to bring major firsts to the category,” the company said in its forum post.

    Further, OnePlus said that the users of the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series can enjoy Fortnite at 60 FPS which previously was the highest frame rate available for the mobile game.

    “We hope these improvements provide you the competitive advantage to become an even better player, while also making the gaming experience more enjoyable,” the company said in its forum post.

    OnePlus Introduces One Touch Installation of Epic Games App

    The company said that its users with OnePlus 6 or newer devices can download Fortnite through “one-touch” installation of Epic Games app available through Game Space.

    “To kick off the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games app exclusively through Game Space, making it a frictionless process,” OnePlus said in its forum post.

    Read more on:
