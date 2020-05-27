Xiaomi Mi Laptops Might Arrive in Indian Market Soon

Xiaomi Mi laptops have been performing exceptionally well in the Chinese market. Xiaomi offers a variety of Mi laptops such as Mi Notebook, Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Gaming Laptop and Mi Laptop Air. The launch of Mi Laptops in Indian market is still unclear. However, MD of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain has shared a teaser video on his official Twitter account which shows him shutting a grey laptop. Not only this, but other key members from the Mi family also shared similar videos with a grey laptop. The move seems to be creating a pathway for the launch of Xiaomi laptops in India.

Mi Laptops are Powered by Intel Core Processors

Mi Laptops have made its space in the Chinese market. Mi laptops are powered by Intel Core processors. It is difficult to guess which series or laptop will Xiaomi launch in Indian markets. However, it is expected that Xiaomi will launch the Mi Notebook 2019 version with a 15.6-inch display and deep grey finish. Since the Indian market is price sensitive, it is also expected that Xiaomi can also bring a new range of Mi Laptops specially made for the price-sensitive market of India. As of release date, no official announcement has been made by Xiaomi regarding the launch of Mi Laptops in India. Last Month, Ishan Agrawal also hinted that Mi Laptops could be launched soon in India. Now since all the key members of the Mi team including the Manu Kumar Jain have shared the teaser video, users might soon hear an official announcement regarding the launch of Mi Laptops in India.

Xiaomi Also Trademarked RedmiBook in India

Xiaomi recently expanded its RedmiBook lineup in China by launching the AMD Ryzen 4000 series-powered RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 models. Also, tipster Ishan Agrawal earlier stated that Manu Kumar Jain had a discussion with retailers regarding the launch of RedmiBook and Mi Notebook in India. Also, Xiaomi has registered a trademark for the RedmiBook brand in India. Xiaomi customers in India who are waiting for the laptop range of the company can expect that Xiaomi might launch Mi Notebook or RedmiBook laptops in India soon.