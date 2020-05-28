BSNL Annual Broadband Plans Come Bundled with Google Home Mini and Nest Mini



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the leading broadband service providers of the country. It is offering some of the best broadband plans ranging from cheap to expensive to ensure that everyone’s needs are catered. One of the best things about purchasing plans from BSNL annual broadband offerings is that you get many benefits along with it. Right now, BSNL is offering its customers gadgets such as Google Home Mini and Google Nest Mini when they purchase select plans from them. It is a good move from BSNL considering the competitive pricing from other telcos such as Airtel and Jio and benefits which they offer.

BSNL’s Google Home Mini Offer

Let’s check out the first offer from BSNL which comes bundled with a Google Home Mini. To get a Google Home Mini, you need to purchase an annual broadband plan from BSNL which comes with at least Rs 799 monthly rental or more. This offer is valid for both existing and new customers. To avail it, you will have to go to the telco’s website and claim it. With the Google Home Mini, you can get hands free help and entertainment at go around the house. The Google Home Mini is a small smart speaker which has Google Assistant built-in. You just have to use your voice to play music or give any command to the Google Home Mini. You can also stream shows, listen to audiobooks and do more with Chromecast present in the device.

BSNL offers both Landline broadband services and fibre services for faster internet. There are plans in both the categories which come with a price of at least Rs 799 or above. One of the most popular plans in this price segment which comes for one complete year is the Rs 14,388 plan which also qualifies for the offer. With this plan, you will get 10GB daily data with speeds up to 10 Mbps and after exhaustion the speed will drop down to 2 Mbps. There is unlimited voice calling facility included in the plan as well.

BSNL’s Google Nest Mini Offer

Google Nest Mini also comes bundled in an annual broadband plan of the telco. But to get the Google Nest Mini, your annual broadband plan from BSNL should be at least of Rs 1,999 monthly or more. This offer is also valid for both existing and new customers. Claim it by going to the telco’s website. With the Google Nest Mini, you can smartly control your home. All it takes is a voice command to activate the Google Assistant which the device comes pre-installed with. You can voice control multiple gadgets and objects from a single dashboard which are compatible to be connected with the device. Along with this, you can play songs and videos from apps such as YouTube. You can also stream songs from other popular apps such as Gaana, Spotify, and JioSaavn. The benefits of the plan don’t just stop here. You also get free 13 months of free FMC services by purchasing the annual broadband plan from BSNL.

One of the plans which qualify for this offer and is the most suitable comes for Rs 29,998. With this annual broadband plan from the telco, you will get 40GB daily data with speeds of up to 100 Mbps which will drop down to 4 Mbps after exhaustion. You will get an unlimited calling facility with the plan as well.