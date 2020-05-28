MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update is Out Now, Brings in Battery Health Management Feature

MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 has been released by Apple and it is going to bring in the much awaited Battery Health Management system

By May 28th, 2020 AT 9:15 AM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update
    MacBook users were waiting for the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update as it was about to bring the Battery Health Management feature. Now Apple has released the update and users are going to get much more than the Battery Health Management feature. There is an update for FaceTime included in the package as well. The update is also going to improve the stability and security of your MacBook. It is worthy to note that the Battery Health Management system has already been introduced for iPhones and iPads.

    MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 to Improve the Battery life of Your MacBook

    The most prominent feature of the update is – Battery Health Management system. It will monitor the temperature of your MacBook’s battery and record the pattern in which you charge it to optimise the maximum charge. What does optimising the maximum charge mean? It means that now when your laptop reflects that it is 100% charged, in actuality, it might not be. Instead, your 100% will be the maximum of what you require. This feature will help in increasing the battery life of your MacBook and also impact on how long it runs in a single charge. After the update, the Battery Health Management system will be switched on by default, but you will have the option of turning it off through System Preferences.

    FaceTime Prominence Preference and Display Improvement Settings Introduced

    With FaceTime, it is a bit annoying at times when video tiles keep on changing when someone is speaking. But after the update, you will have the option to control the automatic prominence of the video call so that the video tiles do not change when someone is speaking. Along with this, you also get the controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of Pro Display XDR. You can do that by adjusting the luminance and white balance precisely to match your display calibration. There are many other improvements introduced as well to make the macOS more stable. For downloading the update in your MacBook, go to System Preferences > Software Update and click on ‘Update Now’.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update is Out Now, Brings in Battery Health Management Feature

    MacBook users were waiting for the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update as it was about to bring the Battery Health Management...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Annual Broadband Plans Come Bundled with Google Home Mini and Nest Mini

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the leading broadband service providers of the country. It is offering some...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Laptops Might Arrive in Indian Market Soon

    Xiaomi Mi laptops have been performing exceptionally well in the Chinese market. Xiaomi offers a variety of Mi laptops such...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Offers SIM Cards for No Additional Charge to New Subscribers

    module-4-img

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review: Xiaomi Makes a Decent Entry into New Category

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 10X, 10X Pro, and 10X 4G Launched: Price and Specifications

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to Delay Tariff Hikes