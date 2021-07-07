Top Broadband Plans You Can Choose Under Rs 500 in July 2021

Broadband connections have become one of the crucial aspects of modern lives. Nearly every household has an active internet connection that caters to the internet needs of users. The high-speed connection, low latency network and other benefits make broadband connection one of the essential elements. The renowned broadband service providers offer ample plans that provide various benefits to users. Whether you want a budgeted monthly plan or a premium high-end broadband plan, the service providers various options to users. If you are looking for broadband plans under Rs 500, here are some of the top broadband plans by renowned service providers that you must consider.

JioFiber Rs 399 Monthly Plan

The broadband arm of Reliance, JioFiber, is known for providing exclusive broadband plans across the nation. JioFiber is adding new subscribers at a rapid pace because of its stunning offerings. If users want a modest JioFiber broadband plan, they can consider the Rs 399 monthly plan. Under the plan, Jio users will get an internet speed of 30Mbps (both upload and download). Not only this, but they can also enjoy unlimited data and voice call services. The validity of the broadband plan will be 30 days, and a commercial usage policy will be applied.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Monthly Plan

When it comes to nominal and premium broadband plans, Airtel Xstream Fiber has developed an extensive portfolio to capture the broadband market. The lowest monthly plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber is priced at Rs 499. Under the plan, users will be able to enjoy internet speed up to 40Mbps. Also, they will be able to reap unlimited local and ISD calling benefits. Some of the premium subscriptions that are included in the broadband plan are Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Along with the lowest monthly plan, users will also get proactive network monitoring, fixed-line with unlimited calls, auto troubleshooting routers and more.

Excitel Fiber First Rs 499 Monthly Plan

Excitel Fiber First has curated a vast portfolio of intriguing broadband plans. If you want a high-speed nominal broadband plan, you can select the Rs 499 monthly plan. Under the Excitel Fiber First Rs 499 monthly plan, users can enjoy internet speed up to 300Mbps. Also, they will get a fibre router and Wi-Fi. There are two other plans which are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 449. Under the plans, users will get 100Mbps and 200Mbps internet speed, respectively.