Reliance Jio Charges Rs 8 for 1GB Data With This Plan

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India in terms of market share, has a variety of prepaid plans under its belt. One of the many reasons why its prepaid plans are so successful in the market is because of their low cost. Jio is known for providing the cheapest plans with a ton of value to the users in India. However, there’s one plan of the telco that charges Rs 8 for 1GB of data from the user. If this number doesn’t sound very high to you, take into account that most of the prepaid plans that are offered to the users in India don’t take more than Rs 5 on average of each gigabyte (GB) of data.

Reliance Jio Plan That Offers 1GB of Data for Rs 8

The plan that we are talking about is the Rs 597 plan that was introduced recently by the company. Users can purchase this plan from both the website and app of the company, along with third-party platforms.

With the Rs 597 plan, users get a total of 75GB of data for 90 days. The speciality of this plan is that there is no limit or restrictions in place for the users to consume data. Most of the prepaid plans in the market come with daily data restrictions, but not this plan.

If the user wants, he/she can consume all the data of the plan in a single day or keep using it in proportionate amounts for the entire validity. Users still get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day from the plan. There is an additional benefit of Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews.

Since the plan comes for Rs 597 and offers 75GB of data to the users, each GB of data costs users Rs 7.96 (approximately Rs 8). It is very expensive than what you get with the other plans. However, this is a different nature plan.

The daily data limit plans are still available in the market from Jio that offer data for the same cheap cost they used to. But the Rs 597 plan is a new offering from the company tailored for people who wanted round figure validity plans and the ability to consume data without any daily limits. Once you have exhausted your 75GB data, you can still continue calling and sending SMSes. Further, you can also purchase a data pack from the company in case you need more data for the remaining validity of your Rs 597 plan.