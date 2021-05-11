Reliance Jio Offers 500MB Data for Rs 1.64 With This Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio is the number one telecom operator of India, and for a good reason. The telco has consistently offered plans at the cheapest tariffs and with more benefits than what other operators provide with their expensive plans. Today, we are going to look at a prepaid plan from the telco that offers 500MB of data to the users for only Rs 1.64. The prepaid plan that we are talking about comes with long-term validity so it is also suitable for the users if they want to recharge with a plan before Jio introduces tariff hikes (not expected to be anytime soon).

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan

It is the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio that offers users 500MB data for Rs 1.64. This plan comes with a total validity of 365 days, and the telco has marked it under the ‘best-seller’ category implying a lot of people buy it.

This plan offers users 2GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for 365 days, meaning the user gets 730GB of data with the plan in whole. Since the users need to pay Rs 2,399 for 730GB of data, it means that each gigabyte (GB) of data offered with the plan costs Rs 3.28. If 1GB of data costs Rs 3.28, 500MB of data would cost half of it, i.e., Rs 1.64.

Even paying Rs 3.28 for 1GB of data is extremely cheap, and when the user gets all this data for the long-term, it means a lot of savings for the user. This plan further offers 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling to the user. Once the user consumes the daily FUP data, the internet speed is capped at 64 Kbps till the time new day comes.

Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews is also offered as a complimentary benefit with the plan.

The convenience of the Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2,399 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is a very convenient plan for users who don’t want to go through the trouble of recharging again and again. Additionally, if you want, on certain occasions, you can also purchase data vouchers if you need extra data without worrying about the expiry of the voucher. This is because most of the data vouchers from Jio that offer very little data have the same validity as the base plan.

Further, the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan from the telco would also save you from any tariff hike that might be introduced by Jio in the next quarter or the quarter after that. Overall, if you want a prepaid plan from Jio that offers a ton of data for a very low price and also comes with long-term validity, the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan can prove to be a very good deal.