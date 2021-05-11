BSNL 180 Days Plan Perfect for Less Data Needs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a variety of prepaid plans. Since the telco’s website isn’t the most user friendly in terms of navigation and plan listing, users tend to miss out on some of its really good prepaid plans. One such prepaid plan that’s been overlooked for a long time is the Rs 699 plan from the telco. It was announced one year ago, and the telco is still offering it with the same benefits. This plan makes for a perfect case for the users who need a prepaid subscription for the long term but don’t need a lot of data.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of the plan to determine what makes it a good option for users who are looking for a long-term plan.

BSNL Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 699 prepaid plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The plan is valid for 180 days or six months, which means it is a plan for a long-term subscription. Users get 500MB or 0.5GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan every day for 180 days. It means that the total data this plan ships with is 90GB. Further, once the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 80 Kbps.

The benefits of the plan are also applicable for users in roaming or in areas of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), i.e., Mumbai or Delhi. Users will also get a free caller tune facility for the first 60 days with the plan.

BSNL Rs 699 Prepaid Plan Perfect for Less Data Consumers

If you have a SIM card from another operator that you are using primarily for data needs, the Rs 699 prepaid plan from BSNL can serve as a good plan for your secondary SIM. Since it comes for long-term for a mere price of Rs 699, at least for 180 days, you won’t have to worry about voice calling.

Further, even the 0.5GB data offered with this plan can act as additional data over your FUP data offered by the other operator. BSNL’s data services anyway don’t make a huge difference in most areas of the country where the telco doesn’t offer strong connectivity services.

The BSNL Rs 699 plan be purchased by going to the BSNL’s recharge/payments portal and searching for the plan. Further, whenever you need extra data, you can purchase a data voucher from the telco that starts from a mere price of Rs 16, offering 2GB of data for 1 day.