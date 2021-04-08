How to Add Family Members for Quick Recharge on Airtel Thanks App

Airtel has been known for offering lucrative services and benefits to gain the title of India’s most trusted telecom operator. The telco rolls out an array of features to aid the subscribers and elevate their experience. One of the features which Airtel offers to its users is that they can add their family members and friends to the Airtel Thanks app and recharge their phone numbers. Not just prepaid or postpaid connection, Airtel users can also recharge for DTH and broadband connection for their nearest ones. Read the story ahead for a detailed process of adding family members on the Airtel Thanks app.

Steps to Add Family Members and Friends in Airtel Thanks App

To add family members on Airtel Thanks app, follow these steps:

· Install the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone and sign in using your Airtel number

· Once you have logged in, search for ‘Quick Recharge for your loved ones’ page

· Open the page and insert the Airtel number of your family member or friend and tap on proceed

· As you tap on proceed button, you will receive an OTP on your Airtel number

· Enter the OTP and finish the process

Steps to Views Added Numbers in Airtel Thanks App

Airtel Thanks app also shows the list of all the numbers that have been added for Quick recharge purpose. To view the list of added numbers in the Airtel Thanks app, simply navigate to the ‘View Added Accounts’, and you will see the entire information of added accounts. You will also get information regarding the expiry date of the current plan for timely recharges.

Airtel Provides Extensive Information of Added Accounts

Similar to Airtel, other telecom operators such as BSNL and Reliance Jio also offer quick recharge facility for family and friends. However, Airtel provides extensive information on added accounts, such as the balance and validity of the plans.