BSNL Launches 100GB Data Plan for Rs 447 With 60 Days Validity

BSNL has made some big rationalisations to its prepaid plans in the last few weeks. The public telecom operator has changed a lot of plans, their benefits, withdrawn some of the plans and introduced new ones. The streak continues with the change of two more plans and the introduction of another one. It’s worth noting that while the change of the two plans which we are talking about might not sit well with the people, the new plan introduction is something that is likely to get the BSNL consumers excited. The plans whose benefits have been changed include the Rs 247 STV and the Rs 1,999 prepaid voucher. The newly introduced plan is the Rs 447 STV with some pretty decent benefits.

BSNL Rs 247 STV Changes

Let’s begin with talking about what has changed in the Rs 247 STV. To give you a brief history about this special tariff voucher, BSNL was shipping 3GB daily data with this plan along with unlimited calling to the users. The validity of the plan was 30 days. The freebies lasted for the same period and bundled EROS NOW content along with 100 SMS per day. However, now the plan only offers 50GB of data for the entire 30 day period, which can be used all at once or slowly by the users, thus removing the daily data limit.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Voucher Changes

Similar is the fate of the Rs 1,999 prepaid voucher which used to offer 2GB daily data to the subscribers for 365 days along with other benefits of EROS NOW, 100 SMS per day, PRBT and Lokdhun. However, this plan now only ships 500GB of regular data. However, subscribers who get this plan in the first 90 days, will receive an additional 100GB of data which might make this plan a little more attractive. The subscribers also get unlimited voice calling.

BSNL 100GB Plan for Rs 447

As for the newly debuted Rs 447 STV, BSNL has listed this plan with a validity of 60 days and the data bundled with this plan is 100GB. This is also an STV that is in the same lines as the above-given plans. Meaning that there is no daily data limit with these plans. The subscribers also get EROS NOW entertainment services along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.