The telecom companies in India have been long limited by the towers and the limited capacity. Further, the financial crunch has limited their prowess for deploying expensive equipment across the country to boost capacity. Bringing a cure to this issue, DoT, in the latest turn of events, has allowed the usage of VSAT operators to provide satellite-based cellular connectivity to telecom companies. This means that the capacity of the telecom companies can be improved simply by using VSAT technology without the need to deploying any additional equipment.

DCC Holding On the Recommendations of TRAI

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), headed by Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, was the body to finally grant permission to allow VSAT usage for expanding connectivity. It is worth noting that DCC has not yet approved the Spectrum Usage Charge recommendations of TRAI. On the issue of VSAT usage for increasing connectivity in far-flung areas, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said that it would reduce Capex requirements, will improve ease of doing business, and will help the telecom operators in providing communication facilities in the remotest parts of the country.

Backhaul Connectivity to Boost Availability of Network in Remote Places

The satellite-based backhaul connectivity is provided in India by companies like Hughes Communications, Nelco, and state-run BSNL. These companies are the VSAT permission holders, which will partner up with companies like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to provide increased connectivity.

OneWeb to Play a Big Role in Satellite Access

Bharti Airtel led OneWeb, led by Sunil Bharti Mittal, is also venturing into the business of launching LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites to provide terminal access services. The company, OneWeb, is a joint venture between the UK government and Indian company Bharti Airtel. The company is going to play a big role in launching the Starlink project of Elon Musk, which is set to provide internet connectivity using satellite.

Sunil Bharti Mittal clarified a few days back that under the OneWeb project, it plans on reducing the price of launching a satellite access terminal by almost half. The good thing about this new move is that the VSAT based services will help the telecom companies in extending their services in the remotest parts.