Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) seems to be in a race to the top with its intensifying offers and various plans, which it seems to be deliberately making attractive. If the attractive prepaid offerings and extra data were not enough, BSNL has informed about a new offer under which its retired and current employees will be able to enjoy BSNL services with a very luring discount. However, the thing to note here is that the new offer is only applicable to the wired broadband services of BSNL.

Details About BSNL Employee Offer

BSNL has informed that this discount will be able for Air Fibre services of BSNL or the Bharat Fibre connections. However, the thing to keep in mind if you are a BSNL employee is that the offer is not applicable in the MTNL areas of Mumbai and Delhi. There is a separate offering ongoing for the areas which will be applicable in the required circumstances. As for the current offer, the maximum discount available under this would be limited to 40% of the total plan value.

The customers will have to get a plan of at least Rs 599 Fixed Monthly Charges (FMCs) to be eligible for this offer. It is also noticeable that the discount is limited to Rs 300, meaning that no matter how high your FMC is, the maximum discount you would be able to get is Rs 300. Under this plan, the BSNL employees are at a maximum benefit. Hence, if you are someone who is in the rungs of the BSNL employee lot, then this offer is certainly a steal deal for you. Another benefit that you must not miss is that this offer does not discriminate between retired employees and the current employees of BSNL.

BSNL FTTH Plans a Good Choice Right Now

One of the reasons why BSNL FTTH plans might be the right choice for a lot of people is that these plans have stopped coming with daily data limits. This used to be one of the features restricting people from getting BSNL connections. Not only this, but the higher BSNL plans come with bundled OTT services like Disney+ and Hotstar Premium, and not Hotstar VIP, which is something that even the higher plans of private telecom operators do not offer.