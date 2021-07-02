BSNL Had a Solid Last Month, FTTH Business Grew

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had a solid last month. The state-run telco saw strong demand for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services and fulfilled more than 1 lakh new orders. Due to the pandemic and the second wave, more people adopted a fiber broadband connection for fulfilling their internet needs to work and learn from home. Bharat Fibre is BSNL’s fiber broadband business that caters to customers living across the nation. According to KeralaTelecom, BSNL successfully provided 1.1 lakh new FTTH connections to customers living across India.

BSNL Did Best Business in the South Indian States

The most number of new connections provided by the telco in June 2021 was in Kerala, followed by Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the company installed 27,332 new FTTH connections, while in Tamil Nadu, 16,413 new connections. The state-run telco did the least business in Kolkata.

This is a good and positive stat for BSNL who wants to increase its revenues. The state-run telco can earn good revenues from fiber broadband internet services if it is struggling in the mobile network department.

One of the biggest advantages of BSNL is that it provides broadband services in all the telecom circles of India. Because of this, it has the upper hand over the regional internet providers who aren’t available in every part of India and thus aren’t as popular.

Further, BSNL’s broadband plans are as good as the offerings from Reliance Jio (JioFiber) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel Xstream Fiber). As more time goes by, the demand for broadband internet will keep on increasing.

One way through which BSNL can step up its game in the broadband market is by offering more over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its plans. Currently, the state-run telco only offers OTT benefits with two of its broadband plans that cost Rs 999 per month and Rs 1,499 per month. The OTT benefit offered by the company is of Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

BSNL can partner up with emerging OTT platforms and attract new customers to its offerings. The telco offers an entry-level broadband plan of Rs 449 per month, which is good for customers who can’t spend more.