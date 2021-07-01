One of the strongest players and perhaps the most triumphant one in the wired broadband industry is Reliance Jio. If the prepaid data network revolution was not enough, Reliance Jio did the same thing with the wired broadband industry. Last year has been particularly good for the wired broadband companies because of the massive surge in data courtesy of work from home and online classes. Even the masses who did not rely on much data shifted to a permanent, home-based broadband connection to have some stability and Reliance Jio definitely led this wave.

Last 15 Months, a Tough Ride for Reliance Jio

As per the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries’ announcement, Mukesh Ambani clarified that Reliance Jio added 2 million new premises to its platform. One of the most successful strategies of JioFiber has been to rope in apartments, colonies, and societies, thus getting subscribers in mass numbers. The attractiveness of the plans added with OTT subscriptions and other things have only added to the fire of increasing JioFiber connections. The network service provider is also one of the only few ones providing a gigabit connection to the users.

Mukesh Ambani also said that due to the pandemic, the rollout of the JioFiber connection in the newly planned areas was difficult. There were hurdles in laying down new fiber lines, wired home connections, and gigabit lines. Because of the pandemic and safety concerns, the door-to-door sales team of Reliance Jio was also the one to take a hit. He also added that JioFiber has grown three and a half times as compared to a year ago. Speaking of numbers, the AGM found the mention of JioFiber in over 12 million homes.

New Postpaid Plans of Reliance Jio

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio has also launched new postpaid plans which come with long-term options of 6 months and 12 months. The postpaid plan is worth Rs 399 per month. However, the response to these plans has been a little lukewarm considering the comparative attractiveness of the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio.

Not only this, but in the AGM, the billionaire also declared about making India “2G-mukt” and “5G-yukt” hinting that Reliance Jio is working towards developing a 5G network with an aggressive speed.