Reliance Jio Might Launch New 5G Smartphone, JioBook at AGM 2021

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator is expected to launch a new 5G smartphone and JioBook later this year

By March 20th, 2021 AT 1:07 PM
    Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, is expected to launch a new 5G smartphone and JioBook later this year. The telco is developing its first 5G smartphone in partnership with Google.

    According to an ET Telecom report, the company might announce both JioBook and its 5G smartphone at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this year. Usually, Jio announces new products in the second half of a calendar year at its AGM event.

    This year might be no exception to this ritual by the company. Last year, the telco announced several new products and initiatives at the AGM event held in September. This year’s AGM is also expected to be around the same time.

    Jio 5G Smartphone Might Feature Android Go OS

    Reliance Jio’s aim with its first 5G smartphone is to avail it for a low-cost to Indian citizens. The telco did the same with JioPhone, and it paid off.

    An executive close to the matter said that companies (Jio and Google) are still talking about which version of the Android should the smartphone feature. He said that it might feature the Android Go operating system (OS) and come with entry-level specifications.

    Further, Jio is also expected to announce JioBook, a low-cost laptop for Indian citizens. According to a 2018 report from ET Telecom, the telco was looking to build laptops powered by the Qualcomm chipsets.

    The move from Jio to introduce a low-cost smartphone that will support both 4G and 5G should help it gain more market share. All the JioPhone users coming out of their three-year contracts later this year might look for better specifications low-cost smartphones, which might be something for Jio to play around with.

    The new smartphone from Jio might run on JioOS based on Android. It will be worth waiting to see what Jio is cooking with Google on the smartphone end and how much it will be priced.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

