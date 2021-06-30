Reliance Jio 5G SA Core Network Validated by Spirent

Landslide from Spirent was successful in validating Jio’s 5G core network for heavy data plane workloads and heavy signalling using hardware acceleration technologies in addition to support for falling back to LTE and providing support for HD voicer over NR (VoNR) at the same time.

    Reliance Jio recently announced that it had partnered with Spirent Communications, one of the leading companies in testing, assuring, and analytics solutions for next-generation networks and devices. The partnership between the two companies focused on validating the cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) core network of Jio for real-world traffic conditions and workload leveraging Spirent’s Landslide.

    Spirent’s Landslide Successfully Validates Jio’s 5G Core Network

    Reliance Jio used Landslide for performing core network capacity tests, measuring data throughput from the device, and check a wide variety of complex end-user behavioural mobility scenarios and call models.

    The successful results have helped Reliance Jio in subjecting its “all IP Network” to 5G and VoNR-based standalone and adjacency tests – which is perceived by the company as a big achievement for its 5G core functions. Landslide also validated Jio’s 5G SA core solutions compliance to 3GPP functions.

    Peter Tan, Spirent’s VP and General Manager for the APAC region said that Spirent’s portfolio of solutions can test from the core of the network to the edge of the RAN and because of that, Spirent is able to support individual node emulation capabilities to perform adjacency tests. Tan said this further helped Reliance Jio in verifying the performance, interoperability, conformance, and security of its 5G and IMS networks.

    Jio further said that it will be looking to leverage Spirent’s Landslide technology to validity several use cases of its 5G networks and solutions as well. For the unaware, Reliance Jio has already started testing 5G networks in Mumbai using airwaves in the mid and mmWave bands. India’s number one telecom operator is using homegrown and indigenous solutions to test its 5G networks.

    In terms of numbers of 5G sites deployed in Mumbai for trials, Reliance Jio is conducting a bigger 5G trial as compared to its rival Bharti Airtel. It is still a long time to go for India to see live commercial 5G networks.

    Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

