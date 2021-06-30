Mavenir, L&T Partner for O-RAN and 5G Test Automation Solutions

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Limited today announced a strategic partnership with Mavenir for delivering end-to-end 5G automation services. For the unaware, Mavenir is a network software provider that aims to build the future of networks with cloud-native software that can run on any cloud. The partnership for automation services between the companies will include Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation of the 5G ORAN portfolio of DU/CU/RU products, together with the Cloud Native 5G NSA and SA core network products, for global frequency bands supporting FDD and TDD technology.

LTTS to Contribute to Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Product Roadmap

With this partnership, Mavenir stands to increase the market share of its cloud-native products in the 5G telecom landscape. LTTS’s long history in the delivery of telecom equipment and products and services and rising portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played an important role in the formation of this agreement between the two companies.

LTTS will add to the acceleration of Mavenir’s cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share for the company in the 5G telecom landscape. This partnership between Mavenir and LTTS also makes possible a unique opportunity for co-creation and adds to the joint go-to-market strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs).

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir, said that this partnership between the companies would help Mavenir in enhancing and improving its go-to-market strategy.

Amit Chadha, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of L&T Technology Services, said 5G ORAN solutions are disrupting the market’s traditional methods of looking at providing network services to consumers and several objects across the industry verticals. Chadha said this partnership will enable both the companies in driving better solutions to the market and serve the increasing global demand for connectivity and enriched services. Chadha further said that LTTS is looking forward to providing Mavenir with world-class and comprehensive automation solution and help the company in accelerating its innovation in the 5G space.