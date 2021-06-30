Bharti Airtel is soon going to revise its postpaid plans’ benefits and prices. The change won’t affect every plan, but only the select ones. Industry sources told TelecomTalk that Airtel will be increasing the price of its add-on postpaid SIM plan for inviting a family member and the benefits of one of its popular family postpaid plans. The plans in concern here are the Rs 249 and the Rs 999 plan. The Rs 249 plan is offered to the customers so that they can invite a family member as an add-on connection which will now come with more data benefits. Further, the Rs 999 plan will also see a change in benefits, but not price.

Bharti Airtel Rs 249 Add-On Postpaid Plan Now Offers More Data

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 249 add-on postpaid SIM plan will see a price hike of Rs 50. The new price of the plan will become Rs 299 per month. However, along with the price, the benefits of the plan will also be increased by Bharti Airtel. The Rs 249 plan offered users 10GB of data. But with the price increasing to Rs 299 per month, Airtel will be increasing the quota of monthly data to 30GB for the users.

Airtel’s Rs 999 Family Postpaid Plan Benefits to be Revised

Further, Bharti Airtel will be revising the benefits of its Rs 999 postpaid plan. Currently, the second-largest telecom operator in India offers 150GB of monthly data to the user with this plan along with a data rollover facility. Users also get 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling. There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, and other Airtel Thanks benefits as well.

Since this is a family plan, users get 4 family add-on connections with this plan. However, after the revision, the data benefits offered by the plan will be increased but the number of family add-on connections will drop from 4 to 3. The industry source didn’t mention how much extra data will be offered by the plan, but it will be clear soon once Airtel makes the changes officially. Bharti Airtel will be changing the benefits of the plans in order to help people working and learning from home who require more data.