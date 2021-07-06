Brands all over the world are launching 5G smartphones. The latest fifth-generation network is undergoing drastic developments with use-cases being tested for various purposes and the countries across the globe allotting spectrum to the respective telecom operators. Major brands like OnePlus, Apple have already joined the race by launching 5G-enabled smartphones. Although the 5G technology might be a few years away in India, it is not discouraging people from buying 5G enabled phones. In the latest development, we have come to know that HMD Global, the licensed manufacturer of Nokia devices, is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in China.

Nokia 5G Device to First Show Up in China

The date on which this new purported 5G device by Nokia will make its debut has been said to be November 11. As per the reports issued by ITHome, HMD Global will name this device as Nokia 9.3. With this new launch, Nokia will also join the league of brands that have launched their 5G enabled smartphones.

Nokia G20 Launched in India With a Budget Price Tag

Speaking of the line-up which HMD Global has launched in India, the latest debut by the brand is Nokia G20, which is a lower mid-range smartphone. Speaking of the specifications of this device, the Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720p resolution. Powering it from the inside is the octa-core MediaTek G35 processor, which works in coordination with 4GB of memory stick and 64GB of storage. One of the highlights of this launch was the fact that this device is available in only one variant, which means the consumers have only the option of buying the 4GB and 64GB variant.

The battery on this device is a massive 5050mAh which will be able to deliver 3 days of battery life using AI-enabled features for better optimisation. The Nokia G20 also comes with SD card support meaning you can expand the memory. It currently retails for Rs 12,999 in India.