Nokia All Set to Debut First 5G Smartphone in China Few Months Later

The date on which this new purported 5G device by Nokia will make its debut has been said to be November 11. As per the reports issued by ITHome, HMD Global will name this device as Nokia 9.3. With this new launch, Nokia will also join the league of brands that have launched their 5G enabled smartphones.

By July 6th, 2021 AT 7:00 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Nokia

    Brands all over the world are launching 5G smartphones. The latest fifth-generation network is undergoing drastic developments with use-cases being tested for various purposes and the countries across the globe allotting spectrum to the respective telecom operators. Major brands like OnePlus, Apple have already joined the race by launching 5G-enabled smartphones. Although the 5G technology might be a few years away in India, it is not discouraging people from buying 5G enabled phones. In the latest development, we have come to know that HMD Global, the licensed manufacturer of Nokia devices, is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in China.

    Nokia 5G Device to First Show Up in China

    The date on which this new purported 5G device by Nokia will make its debut has been said to be November 11. As per the reports issued by ITHome, HMD Global will name this device as Nokia 9.3. With this new launch, Nokia will also join the league of brands that have launched their 5G enabled smartphones.

    Nokia G20 Launched in India With a Budget Price Tag

    Speaking of the line-up which HMD Global has launched in India, the latest debut by the brand is Nokia G20, which is a lower mid-range smartphone. Speaking of the specifications of this device, the Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720p resolution. Powering it from the inside is the octa-core MediaTek G35 processor, which works in coordination with 4GB of memory stick and 64GB of storage. One of the highlights of this launch was the fact that this device is available in only one variant, which means the consumers have only the option of buying the 4GB and 64GB variant.

    The battery on this device is a massive 5050mAh which will be able to deliver 3 days of battery life using AI-enabled features for better optimisation. The Nokia G20 also comes with SD card support meaning you can expand the memory. It currently retails for Rs 12,999 in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Offering Rs 300 Off on Broadband Plans for Employees

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) seems to be in a race to the top with its intensifying offers and various...

    module-4-img

    Nokia All Set to Debut First 5G Smartphone in China Few Months Later

    Brands all over the world are launching 5G smartphones. The latest fifth-generation network is undergoing drastic developments with use-cases being...

    module-4-img

    How Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign Is Elevating the Tech Space in India

    The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has been the new vision for India, where all the industries are capitalising. The campaign has...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Twitter May Loose Immunity Due to Failure of Compliance to New IT Rules: Centre to Court

    module-4-img

    Airtel HD Set-Top Box Cheapest Among All Other STBs, Check Prices

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel 30 Days Plan is Expensive, But as Good as Jio and Vodafone Idea’s Offerings

    module-4-img

    BSNL Fund Raising Plan By Asset Selling Might be a Step Back: Opinion