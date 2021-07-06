How Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign Is Elevating the Tech Space in India

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has been the new vision for India, where all the industries are capitalising. The campaign has been launched by the Modi government to elevate the growth of various domestic sectors across the globe. One such industry which is expected to provide multiple benefits from the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme is the tech industry. Under the scheme, India has already witnessed major changes in the technology landscape. After the announcement of the campaign, the largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio, announced that it had developed a 5G solution from scratch that would enable Indians in witnessing the true power of the 5G network. Not only this, but Apple has also made its way in India to commence manufacturing of one of their premium iPhone models in India. The major reasons that big tech players and emerging MSMEs are relying on the campaign is the government aid and benefits.

New 5G IoT Chipset Developed by IIT Hyderbad Fulfils Promise of Atmanirbhar Bharat

IIT Hyderabad has been actively involved in the development of 5G in India. The institute has recently developed a narrowband IoT chipset that will enable long battery life devices up to 10 years. The new NB-IoT is being called Koala, and it comes with support for 3GPP Rel-13/14. Not only this, but it is also compliant with the NB-IoT modem with integrated baseband and radio. Prof B S Murty, who is the director of the institute, stated that the new development by IIT Hyderabad fulfils the promise of Atmanirbhar Bharat since these technologies are being developed in India.

The Government has Launched Six Technology Innovation Platforms

To identify and rectify technology problems faced by domestic industry, the Indian government has launched six technology innovation platforms. The newly launched platforms will completely focus on the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India. The investment by the government can also be considered under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. More than 39,000 experts, students, institutes and labs have already registered on these platforms.

India is eager to dive into the 5G sea, which is the next big thing in the tech industry. Since we are still in the development stage, the government is lucrative big tech players to invest their efforts and time in the nation and elevate the credibility of our manufacturing capabilities. In case you are not aware, India is already working on a locally developed technology called 5Gi. It would be too early to detail the benefits and loopholes of 5Gi. At this moment, we can see a huge wave of investment by MSMEs and other tech players in the Indian tech space to further drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.