Mi India Witnesses Boost in Rs 20,000 – Rs 45,000 Smartphone Segment

Xiaomi launched multiple new smartphones in the first half of 2021 in India. There were plenty of devices in the mid-range and premium smartphone segments. As per a release from the company, Mi India witnessed a jump of 11% market share in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 45,000 smartphone segment in mere eight months. This jump signifies that Xiaomi is moving in the right direction in the Indian market and is executing its plans correctly.

Mi 10i, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro Contributed to Growth of Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 10i, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro contributed a lot to the growth of the market share of Xiaomi in the concerned price segment. The numbers come directly from Counterpoint Research which said that Xiaomi’s market share in the month of May 2021 in the Rs 20k to Rs 45k category was 14%.

It is worth noting that just eight months back, in October 2020, Xiaomi’s market share stood at 3% in the same category. But the launch of the Mi 10i, Mi 11X, and the Mi 11X Pro has helped the company a lot. A few of the major competitors of Xiaomi in the same price range is OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Samsung and iQOO.

For the unaware, the Mi 11X received a great response from the Indian market because of the price to performance ratio the device promised. In the first 45 days of launch, Xiaomi sold Rs 300 crore worth of Mi 11X series devices in the country.

Xiaomi has been really pushing hard in terms of innovation and providing power to its devices. It will be interesting to see how tough a competition the Mi 11 Ultra will be able to give its direct competitors which will be the iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. However, Xiaomi is still far away from being the top company in the said segment.