Panasonic 4K, Smart TVs to Bring the Heat Back in Market

Panasonic is one of the better-known consumer electronics and home appliances brands in India. However, the company has also invested a lot of its resources into coming out with excellent Smart TVs. Today, Panasonic has announced not one, not two, but 11 new TV models. The price of the new portfolio of Smart TVs from the company starts from Rs 25,490. Among the TV models, there are a few which support 4K resolution as well.

Panasonic Launches 11 New Android-Powered Smart TVs in India

In a release, the company said that it had launched 11 new Android-powered Smart TVs in India. The 11 new TV models come under four different TV series – JX850, JX750, JX650, and JS650. These Smart TVs range from 32-inch to 65-inches to ensure that there is something for everyone.

If you notice, there are two main series’ of TVs mentioned above – JS and JX. The JS TV series starts from Rs 50,990 and will be categorised under premium products, while the JX series will start from Rs 25,490 and will be under the mid-range category.

Panasonic Android TVs can support Accuview Display, Super Bright Plus, Wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, surreal sound and more. Through the Miraie app of Panasonic, a range of smart products from the company, including AC, doorbells, and more, can be controlled directly through your TV.

The Android TVs from Panasonic also come with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The JX850 TV series will allow users to get a hands-free and seamless experience out of their Smart TV.

Because of the Android TV platform, users of these Panasonic Smart TVs will be able to see their favourite content from applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 Premium, Voot, YouTube, ALTBalaji, and more. The TVs will be available for customers around the country through across all the brand and retails stores of the company.