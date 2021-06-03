Kodak Announces Unbelievable Prices for Smart TVs

Kodak, better known for selling professional cameras also indulges itself in the Smart TV market. The company currently offers some of the most affordable Smart TVs in India. In a recent announcement, Kodak has said that it is reducing the price of its Smart TVs for a limited period. The company is offering a bumper sale to the people in India where one can get a new TV starting at just Rs 8,999. Users can also get a 4K Smart TV for a discount if they want to consume content in very high quality. Let’s take a look at the prices of the TVs.

Kodak CA and 7XPRO Models Receive Limited Period Discounts

Kodak has reduced the price of several TVs under the bumper sale. Mentioned below is a table and which lists the model number and the old and new price of the TVs under the sale.

Brand Model Normal Day Price Event Price 4th-8th June Kodak 24HDX100S 9499 8,999 Kodak 32HDX900s 11999 11,999 Kodak 32HDX7XPRO 13999 13,799 Kodak 42FHDX7XPRO 21499 20,999 Kodak 43UHDX7XPRO 26999 26,499 Kodak 43CA2022 29999 26,499 (4th – 6th June) Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO 36499 35,499 Kodak 55CA0909 39999 38,499

Kodak is offering two UHD resolution Smart TVs and 2 CA series Smart TVs that are equipped with 4K HDR10 resolution support at a discounted price during the sale. In the CA series Smart TVs, there is further support for Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, and DTS TruSurround.

Further, the CA series Smart TVs from Kodak comes with multiple connectivity ports including HDMI ARC/CEC, USB 2.0, and Bluetooth 5.0. The CA series Smart TVs run on the Android TV 10 platform and let users access all the applications that are there on the Google Play Store. Powering the CA series Smart TVs is a chipset from MediaTek. There is also support for Chromecast which users can leverage to mirror the content of their mobile to the screen of their Smart TV.

The bumper sale will start on June 4, 2021, and will end on June 8, 2021. The products will be available on online retail portals of Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata CLiQ. However, as mentioned in the table, the 43-inch model (43CA2022) CA series Smart TV will only be available for a discounted price until June 6, 2021.