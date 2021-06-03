OnePlus Nord CE 5G Might Come in Three Variants

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a smartphone that the whole world is waiting to launch. What’s exciting about the product is its price to value proposition. OnePlus launched the first generation of the Nord series last year during the same period as now. The smartphone became a super hit because not only it was priced low, but it also came with powerful specifications. Now people expect the OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be equipped with the same features. Looking at the recent developments, the smartphone might launch in three different variants in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Variants (Expected)

Yesterday, MySmartPrice revealed an exclusive report in which the publication said that the device might come in two different variants – 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. However, looking at the Geekbench platform for the upcoming Nord device, a 12GB RAM variant might launch as well.

Thus, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G might retain the same variants structure the OnePlus Nord series came with to India. The OnePlus Nord was also launched in three variants in India – 6GB+64GB for Rs 24,999, 8GB+128GB for Rs 27,999, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 29,999.

As per an earlier leak from @heyitsyogesh, the device is expected to be at least Rs 2,000 cheaper than the OnePlus Nord launched last year. If that is true, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will become one of the best smartphones in the mid-range segment in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to the same MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Honestly, if OnePlus could equip the device with a 120Hz display, it would make the smartphone more appealing. Anyhow, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Further, the device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the back is expected to be a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device might come with a 16MP sensor at the front. The smartphone is further expected to come with Warp Charge 30T support.