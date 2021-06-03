Reliance Jio to Make 5G Affordable for India

Reliance Jio has been very vocal about how it wants India to be at the forefront of the digital revolution. The telecom operator has developed its indigenous 5G solutions to make India self-reliant for the next-generation connectivity requirements. According to a PTI report, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the parent company of Jio Platforms, announced that Jio is accelerating the rollout of the next-generation indigenously developed 5G stack. The report further highlights the vision of Jio to keep India ahead of other nations in the ‘global digital revolution’.

With the help of indigenous technology and the scale at which it can deploy the solutions, Jio can make 5G very affordable for India.

Jio and Qualcomm Reached 1 Gbps Speed Milestone

Reliance Jio had earlier partnered with Qualcomm to test its 5G solutions which helped the company reach a milestone of 1 Gbps speeds. Radisys Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), along with Jio and Qualcomm, has developed a next-generation 5G solution with a virtualised Radio Access Network (vRAN). This help the telecom operator in accelerating the rollout of 5G in India.

The annual report from the RIL noted that Jio is working to accelerate the rollout of indigenously developed 5G stack and digital platforms. The company’s aim is to make the technology affordable for everyone and also available everywhere.

With the recent spectrum purchase, the telco can add up to 300 million more users on top of the 426 million existing users on its network. The report from the company said that Reliance Jio is all ready to touch up to a billion lives in India through its digital offerings.

While many companies faced losses during the previous financial year because of the lockdowns and other restrictions due to the pandemic, Reliance Jio managed to raise up to Rs 1,52,056 crore from global institutional investors, some of which include companies such as Google and Facebook.

The telecom operator has partnered up with Samsung to conduct 5G trials on which it will also use its own developed products to test how they perform in real-life scenarios. It is still a long way to go for India to see a live and commercial 5G network. Looking at the pace at which things are going on at the moment, it will take at least until 2022 for India to get 5G.