The world has evolved quite significantly when it comes to fixed-line internet services. Companies today avail their fibre broadband connections with high-speeds for essentially the same price as that of old generation DSL connections. Most of the top Internet Service Providers (ISPs) of the country offer users internet connections of up to 1 Gbps. But the question is, who actually needs this plan. Which average user would require such great speeds for doing even the heaviest downloads and more? Let’s find out ahead if you need a 1 Gbps/gigabit-speed internet connection.

What Can a 1 Gbps Broadband Plan Do For You?

To find out if you need a 1 Gbps plan or not, let’s look at the things which a gigabit connection can do for you.

1. Support Several Devices: A 1 Gbps broadband connection will offer a very high bandwidth network that will be able to support several devices comfortably. Be it streaming boxes for TVs, gaming consoles, Smart Home devices, laptops, smartphones, or anything else, a 1 Gbps connection can support everything quite comfortably without any network congestion threats.

Further, it can allow multiple users and devices to stream content in the highest quality possible and download heavy files all at the same time without any lags. If you have a family of more than 10 people, all of whom regularly consume data heavily; a 1 Gbps plan can be a suitable option for you.

2. Symmetrical Speeds: Symmetrical speeds are widely appreciated by gaming users and content creators. A high-speed network connection with symmetrical downloading and uploading speed allows gamers and creators to download heavy files easily and further allows them to stream with the same ease. There are no lags while gaming because the uploading speed is very good, and users can enjoy real-time gaming with low-latency or ultra-low ping offered by the connection.

3. Better Utilisation of Cloud Services: We live in the day and age of highly sensitive data. Data has become the most prized possession for enterprises, governments, and even individuals. To keep it safe, there are multiple cloud services and products available such as Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, and more. To utilise the cloud services in the best possible manner, users need a strong internet connection.

This is because to upload anything to the cloud, a high-speed internet connection with a strong upload speed is required. With the help of a 1 Gbps broadband connection, users can upload data on the go without any delays. Further, users can download the data from the cloud storage in an instant to be able to access it on any device they wish to.

Should You Buy a 1 Gbps Broadband Connection?

If you are someone who can identify his/her needs from all the points mentioned above, you can definitely try out the 1 Gbps broadband connection. Many companies, including ACT Fibernet, Spectra, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and JioFiber, offer users a 1 Gbps plan option with their fibre internet services.

However, before going for a 1 Gbps plan, it would be wise to try out the 500 Mbps plan. If the 500 Mbps plan can fulfil your needs, you won’t need to go for the gigabit plan. In case the 500 Mbps plan doesn’t work, you can always pay more and upgrade your connection.