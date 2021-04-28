Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Might Be Rebranded as POCO F3 GT for India Launch

Xiaomi has recently launched its first-ever gaming smartphone in the home country of China under its Redmi brand called the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The company is yet to reveal any information regarding the global rollout of the newly launched gaming smartphone. However, a popular tipster Kacper Skrzypek has claimed that the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone might be launched as the POCO F3 GT in the Indian market. Since there is no concrete evidence for this information we recommend you to take this with a grain of salt.

POCO has recently confirmed that the company is working on the POCO F3 smartphone which is going to launch in India soon. According to the previous reports, POCO India Head Anuj Sharma has confirmed that the phone is in development and will be launched at a higher price point.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone is the first Redmi phone to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Recently Realme has also confirmed that it will be the first one to launch a smartphone in India with Dimensity 1200 chipset. Realme India CEO has confirmed the launch of the handset on May 4th, 2021. POCO is yet to reveal any launch date of the upcoming POCO F3 GT in the Indian market.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels with HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For heat dissipation, the smartphone uses vapour chamber LiquidCool technology with white graphene to keep the phone cool even during long hours of gaming.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi K40 features a triple-rear camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that sits underneath the hole-punch cutout.