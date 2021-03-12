Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Production Won’t Happen India

Apple has started the production of vanilla iPhone 12 in India. Foxconn, one of Apple’s manufacturing partners, will be spearheading the task of assembling the latest generation iPhones in India. Foxconn will be assembling the iPhone 12 in its Tamil Nadu facility. The iPhone 12 will be manufactured for both domestic and exports purposes. According to an ET Telecom report, the iPhone 12 mini will not be manufactured in India. A Livemint report further suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be imported from China for India.

iPhone 12 mini Won’t be Manufactured in India

Earlier, Apple had plans for manufacturing the iPhone 12 mini in India on its Wistron facility based in Karnataka. But that plan has been shelved by the company now. It is worth noting that Wistron just resumed manufacturing older iPhones after a three months halt because of Labour violence at its facility.

Apple hasn’t removed ‘probation’ from Wistron and will continue to monitor if the company is working and fulfilling all of its duties. But this is not the reason why the iPhone 12 mini didn’t make it to India for manufacturing.

The reason is the low demand for the variant. Apple could have gone to Foxconn for the iPhone 12 mini productions, but since the variant doesn’t have a good demand, it doesn’t make sense for the company to start manufacturing it in India.

There is also speculation going on in the market that Apple might discontinue the iPhone 12 mini. But that remains to be seen as no official word from the Cupertino tech giant has arrived yet.

Further, Apple is slowing down the production of the iPhone 12 mini globally and has asked some of its manufacturers to totally stop the production for some time and some manufacturers to reduce the number of iPhones being produced by half.

It will be worth the wait to see if Apple reduces the price for the iPhone 12s manufactured in India.