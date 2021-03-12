BSNL 4G: Government Disapproves Network Core Equipment from Foreign Vendors

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not been able to launch 4G services throughout India because of the restrictions that it had to face last year

By March 12th, 2021 AT 4:57 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-4g-network-core-government

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not been able to launch 4G services throughout India because of the restrictions that it had to face last year. The state-run telco had to scrap its 4G tender since objections were raised against the telco getting its core network equipment from foreign vendors. BSNL was then asked to purchase equipment from Indian vendors. Now, the Ministry of Communications (MoC), which was earlier in support of the telco, has turned down its request of sourcing core network equipment from foreign vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung.

    BSNL 4G Deployment Delay Continues

    The state-run telco had requested to use foreign vendors’ equipment, citing reliability issues with the products provided by the Indian companies. BSNL wanted network equipment that was already proven, and Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung can all provide that.

    But according to an ET Telecom report, a powerful cabinet minister busy with the election work in West Bengal has turned down the suggestion made by the ministry, which was earlier in support of BSNL’s decision to add a foreign vendor into the mix who can provide proven technology for the network.

    BSNL had said that a time period of four months that includes time taken for installation and setup of the equipment as too short for the Indian companies to generate proof of concept (PoC) for its network.

    Further, the state-run telco had said that the Indian companies aren’t ready to provide a complete ecosystem of equipment for the network right away. It might take the Indian companies until the second-half of 2022 to become ready, which would be a huge delay.

    BSNL has communicated that it wants the PoC to be limited to a single region only against the four operational zones for saving a lot of valuable time. The state-run telco is looking to update 57,000 sites and has asked the Indian companies to submit proposals for the same through an Expression of Interest (EoI) for PoC.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Indian Telecom Operators Accelerate Network Deployments Held Up by COVID

    Ciena, a networking systems, services and software company is witnessing “increased activity” in India, its Chief Executive Officer Gary Smith...

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G: Government Disapproves Network Core Equipment from Foreign Vendors

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not been able to launch 4G services throughout India because of the restrictions that...

    module-4-img

    Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Production Won’t Happen India

    Apple has started the production of vanilla iPhone 12 in India. Foxconn, one of Apple’s manufacturing partners, will be spearheading...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Saving Up to Rs 10,000 Crore Annually, Still Not Profitable

    module-4-img

    How to Invite Guests on Instagram Live Broadcast

    module-4-img

    Huawei, ZTE to Miss Out on Further 4G Expansion and 5G Launch in India

    module-4-img

    MTS Pilot 5G Network Provides Up To 1.5 Gbps Downloading/Uploading Speed