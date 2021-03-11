Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6000mAh Battery Launched Under Rs 11,000 in India

Samsung has just revealed its latest offering for the Indian market – ‘Samsung Galaxy M12’. It is an entry-level smartphone with a huge HD+ display powered by an Exynos chipset. The South Korean tech giant has paired the device with up to 6GB of RAM and given it a unique design at the rear. It comes with a huge battery of 6,000mAh that can deliver up to 58 hours of talk time when connected on a 4G network. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity V-Display. It will run on One UI and come with dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The device is powered by the in-house Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy M12 dons a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

It packs a large 6,000mAh battery for longer performance. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side for additional security. It can support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, has a USB Type-C port, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 221 grams owing to the large battery and measures 164.0×75.9×9.7mm.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Price

The Samsung Galaxy M12 has launched in two variants in India. The first variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is launched for Rs 10,000, and the second variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is launched for Rs 13,499. It will go on the first sale via Amazon, the official Samsung India website, and other retails partners of the company on March 18, 2021.