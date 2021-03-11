Acer Nitro 5 India’s First Gaming Laptop to Sport NVIDIA RTX 3060

Acer today launched the ‘Nitro 5’ gaming laptop in India yet again, but with a new and very powerful graphics card. The Acer Nitro 5 has become the first laptop in India to be powered by the NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. If you are looking for a powerful gaming laptop under Rs 1 lakh, the Acer Nitro 5 with this graphic card might just bring your search to rest. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel core processor for a strong gaming experience. Take a look at the complete specifications and the price of the Acer Nitro 5 ahead.

Acer Nitro 5 Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display that can support up to 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel core processor to enable an immersive gaming experience for the users. With this processor’s help, users will be able to run AAA titles on the laptop quite comfortably.

The laptop comes with an RBG-backlit keyboard and is upgradeable up to 32GB RAM for a lightning-quick experience. Further, the laptop is equipped with the CoolBoost technology of Acer, which helps keep the laptop’s temperature down even during heavy gaming sessions.

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with the DTS: X Ultra sound technology to enable a higher quality hearing experience for the users. It supports Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO and is equipped with Killer Ethernet E2600 for prioritising gameplay.

Acer Nitro 5 Price

The Acer Nitro 5 with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card has launched for Rs 89,999. This is the base variant of the device that will come with 8GB of DDR4 RAM + 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage. The laptop will go on the first sale from today, i.e., March 11, 2021, and will be available on Amazon India and Acer India’s official website.