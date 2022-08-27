Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro May Have a 5nm Chip



It has been suggested that the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, which are expected to go into full production this year, would not use a 3nm chip technology. The new 5nm CPUs are expected to be used in both Apple devices, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. A few days previously, he had originally made this suggestion. Additionally, the analyst had mentioned that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new processors will go into general production in 4Q22.

Information on the Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro

The next MacBook Pro and iPad are expected to go into mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), according to Kuo, who previously made the prediction. Additionally, he had mentioned that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models from Apple would include "5nm advanced node" technology. The MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022) are powered by the same M2 chip, therefore these future computers will also include it.

Analysts apparently disagreed about the type of CPU Apple will employ to power the forthcoming MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. Kuo has reaffirmed his assertion that the models might include 5nm chips at this point. EMS must purchase components by October at the latest for goods that will go into mass production in 4Q22, but 3nm processors won't be accessible until January 2023, he noted on Twitter. Therefore, I predict that the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, which will go into mass production in 4Q22, will have innovative but improbable 3nm processors.

The debut of MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets and 14-inch and 16-inch displays is expected to occur anytime between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. It's difficult to estimate precisely when these will hit store shelves, Gurman had added.

When Gurman said that Apple was working on a total of 9 desktops and laptops with different varieties of the M2 CPU, including the M2 Pro and M2 Max, the first information about the release of these machines was made public earlier this year.